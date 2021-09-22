In only 8 months, President Biden has accomplished the following: He completed operation FUBAR in Afghanistan. Needlessly cost the lives of 13 U.S. servicemembers by abandoning Bagram and kept Kabul.
Who decided to abandon Bagram, the key facility for air support? Right out of George Custer’s playbook.
As retired military, I know anyone with zero military experience could set the order of priority for withdrawal: Military, equipment, allies, civilians (you rank).
Biden got it totally backwards. If the military leaders gave him this advice, they are dumber than we think. Are they more interested in their post military future to stand up for what is right? Yes, over 120K people were airlifted out. But less than half of those were U.S. citizens, Afghans who supported the U.S. military or citizens of allied countries.
Biden has no idea how many U.S. citizens are now hostages in Afghanistan. The boots did not want to leave civilians, the suits stranded them.
Abandoning $84B in military equipment, including high tech and classified items, 384K true military assault weapons (talk about gun control), Blackhawks, pallets of cash, etc.
Brilliant. Will Biden’s minions return the aircraft the Afghan Air Force flew out of the country? Rescue flights by veterans are stranded as Biden/Blinken’s State Dept. say they do not have a way to vet them?
What about the 60K they flew out and State has no idea who they are? Strategically the U.S. lost worldwide. Tactically, who in the world would want to support the U.S. after Biden’s irresponsible actions?
Biden has totally eliminated the U.S. southern border. Estimates range from 2 to 5 million illegals will enter the U.S. this year. Yes, there are very poor countries in the world, but the U.S. taxpayer cannot take care of the world.
Biden is dumping thousands into the interior of the country, expecting the local government to pay for everything.
Maybe if a few hundred were dropped in Chaffee County, you might notice. COVID is not tested for at the border. Wonder why? Simple really. If they test positive, the Feds would have to take care of them.
Test positive in the interior, local resources have to pay for them. Biden is trying to mandate vaccines for all U.S. citizens (your body/your choice?), even those with Covid immunity, but exempts illegals and Afghans coming in? The so called “media” does not cover this. No matter your political leanings, listen to different outlets. For both what is and what is not covered.
Serious question: Who is the President of the U.S.? True Biden was sworn in, but what other president has ever said: “…I was told to take no questions and walk off...” or “…if I answer questions, I will get in trouble…”. Begs the question, just who is running the country.
I know it is poor etiquette to mention expensive places you have visited. However, thanks to Biden, I went to both Love’s and City Market last week.
Dennis Billings
Buena Vista
