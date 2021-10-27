It’s tempting to play with Nancy Best’s name in recommending that you vote for her for the Buena Vista Board of Education, but I don’t think she’d appreciate that.
One of Nancy’s many good qualities is her humility, and she’d be the first to say that her opponent in the election has strong qualification and would also make a good school board member.
But Nancy is getting my vote because of her deep concern for the students, parents and staff of the Buena Vista school district; her prior experience as a board member; her long service on the district accountability committee; and her volunteer work with groups such as the Boys & Girls Club and Helping Hands.
I also know that Nancy will be a voice of reconciliation when controversial issues come before the board.
Nancy has friends across the political spectrum in BV, and she is dedicated to understanding all sides of controversial topics.
Jim Hight
Buena Vista
