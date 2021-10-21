Five strong candidates are running for the Buena Vista School Board, but three stand out as the best: Nancy Best, Jessica Crites and Lynn Montoya.
I have had the privilege to work with all three on the District Accountability Committee and have seen their strengths in action.
Nancy is extremely involved in the BV community, always willing to give of her time to worthwhile causes. She listens and hears what the community says and would well represent them.
Nancy also values and is committed to education. She served well on both the school board and DAC. She understands the complexities of Colorado laws impacting education, including budgeting. She is familiar with the positive changes in BV schools that have made a good system even better.
To quote her, Nancy “supports the district’s mission, ENDS, policies, priorities and 7C’s and wishes to be part of maintaining and even improving BV’s great schools.” A hard worker, Nancy will live up to that wish.
Nancy is knowledgeable, articulate and always in attendance at and prepared for DAC meetings. She is open-minded and contributes constructively, generating a spirit of cooperation.
Nancy Best would be an outstanding member of Buena Vista’s Board of Education, as would Jessica and Lynn.
Jessica is currently doing an outstanding job on the Board and deserves to continue.
Both Jessica and Lynn are open-minded, hard workers who are passionate about the education of BV’s kids.
Judy Hamontre
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.