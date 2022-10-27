The lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County has been an issue for decades.
Years ago, locals started the long process of working toward solutions.
The lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County has been an issue for decades.
Years ago, locals started the long process of working toward solutions.
The Housing Policy Advisory Committee grew organically and advocated for what became the County Office of Housing.
A talented and experienced director, Becky Gray, was hired. She led the community-wide process of building consensus, creating the Chaffee Housing Authority, developing a board of directors of local citizens and hiring staff to get to work. They now have a plan and programs, ready for action.
This intentional and methodical process, with buy-in from Buena Vista, Salida and the County, has all been by-design. Having the capacity to tackle this persistent issue has been essential so that we can proceed with purpose.
The last piece of the puzzle is reliable, recurring funding which can be leveraged with other resources to build homes.
Ballot Measure 6A is the most equitable and appropriate means to get us on a path to actually building affordable homes for our local workers and current residents.
A mill levy increase distributes the burden proportionately, most impacting high-value property owners who are most able to afford it.
It’s time for us all to join in sharing the burden of making housing accessible to locals, to workers who keep our businesses staffed, and to maintain the diverse character of our community.
Be part of the solution, vote yes on 6A.
Read McCulloch
Executive director, Chaffee Housing Trust
