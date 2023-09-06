Dear Family and Friends,
I recently celebrated my 100th birthday and would like to thank the many people who helped with my celebration at Valley Fellowship Church.
I’d like to thank everyone who helped organize my celebration, starting with my children: Martha and Bill, Janet and Herk, Beth and Jim, and Marilyn, as well as my granddaughter Tammy and great granddaughter Piper.
I’d like to give a special thank you to Pete and Pam Sanderlin as well as Bunny Campbell for all their help at the church and in helping with the organization of the party. Thank you to Miranda Frank for the beautiful and delicious birthday cake.
Mostly, I would like to thank all of my friends and loved ones: Your cards brought back many memories that made me smile.
Thank you all so much for making my 100th birthday so special!
Sincerely,
Marian Barnes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.