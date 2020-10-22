I have known Keith Baker for at least 15 years. He is honest, honorable, and hard-working.
He has proved himself to be a conscientious and caring public servant during his many years of service.
His weekly workload as Chaffee County Commissioner surely consumes some 60 hours or more per week and he views it as a worthy endeavor.
Ask his opponents how many hours they will to devote to this important job.
One of Keith’s many positive characteristics is that he works hard to educate himself about all things that might affect his beloved county.
He learns the various aspects of each issue so he can make balanced decisions in the best interest of all the residents of the county.
He listens to everyone because he represents everyone in the county, not just a single constituency. You will find him up front and participating in as many things as humanly possible, even going so far as attending meetings of the National Association of Counties to help make sure Chaffee County has all the advantages possible.
Keith is a shining example of what a good elected official is like. Let’s do the right thing and keep him.
Brenda Wiard
Salida
