What do I look for in a candidate for County Commissioner? I expect that person to be a long-time resident who understands the many issues we face.
It would be great if that person has owned a business in the county, or volunteered and served on one of the county planning boards, city councils, or board of trustees.
I’d check if they have worked with a local non-profit organization and volunteered to help one or more of our community groups.
If they take the job seriously, I’d like to know they attended the county commissioners meetings for six months to a year before they run for office so they understand what the commissioners deal with on a weekly basis. I hope they know the county department heads by name and by sight.
Since they oversee the departments that administer a $14,000,000+ budget, I expect them to be able to read financial statements and understand them.
It would be great if they have an education and experience in how government agencies work. Knowing how to filter through their reports would be crucial in their ability to make informed decisions.
Some of the issues they will face do not have black and white answers. Does the candidate have the ability and interest to do the research to find the best possible answer for our county?
I know one candidate who meets all these criteria...and who has served our country and our county with honor...Keith Baker.
Barton Ward
Buena Vista
