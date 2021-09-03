It is sad that City Market had to post a sign asking its customers to understand that because they are understaffed, they are doing the best they can to keep shelves stocked and provide the best service they can.
They close their post with “We appreciate you, our customers.”
We are the ones who should be saying to them, “We appreciate you.”
A few weeks ago a man standing in a long line at the post office counter where only one person was working because they, too are understaffed, purchased a thank you card from their rack.
He passed it around, and everyone signed it. When he got to the counter he paid for the card and then handed it over to the much deserving person waiting on him.
What a wonderful gesture. That is what we all should be doing.
Instead of going into any of our local businesses and complaining, we should be thanking.
It has been a difficult year and a half for everyone, but there are so many here in our wonderful BV community who kept working extra hard because they are understaffed while risking exposure to this hideous virus.
In the past few weeks I have witnessed servers in our restaurants actually running to keep diners happy, employees at City Market exhausted but continuing to stock shelves while shoppers grumble about boxes in the aisle.
Our overworked postal staff is running back and forth, delivering mail into our boxes, manning the front desk and getting our mail and packages sent.
Our amazing veterinarians and their staff work tirelessly taking care of not only our beloved pets but also those of all our tourists.
They do this walking extra miles each day to and from our cars to keep everyone safe from COVID spread. And they still find time and energy to offer us comfort with a sick or dying furry friend.
School has started. Teachers, staff and administrators kept our kids feeling safe and secure last year with in-person education. Of course, they will do the same this year.
All of our first responders and medical providers have been on the front line now for 17 months, and they continue on.
The list goes on and on with all of those who have kept BV going.
Thank you to all of you for going above and beyond in these difficult times.
You are appreciated.
I wish I could find more workers for you, but since I cannot, all I can do is publicly thank you here and continue to say thank you whenever I see you in your workplace, hoping others will do the same. I know many do just that because BV consists of good people who care.
Thank you to all who keep BV going. You are the best.
Judy Hamontre
Buena Vista
