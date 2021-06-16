Would you believe a national newspaper did a whole page article on Colorado and the first town mentioned was Buena Vista?
The full page article was in the Wall Street Journal, May 15, D4, under Adventure & Travel.
In Buena Vista, the Surf Hotel was mentioned and the circular balcony for refreshments and a good view of the river.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs was touted as was Salida, Crested Butte, Paonia and Telluride. They even had a large color map of the area.
I’m glad the Wall Street Journal mentioned the qualities of our town and maybe bring a few tourists.
David Hester
Buena Vista
