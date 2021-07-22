This note is for all of my friends,patrons and fellow employees at the Buena Vista Public Library
As most of you know, I retired as of June 1.
I want to thank you for the kindness you have shown me over the years, since I began in 2006. I am already missing you.
Changes have been made, for sure, but I feel it has all been for the better.
Thank you to all of you who signed the book in the foyer with well wishes for my retirement and also to those who sent cards.
Thank you to the staff – you made the transition easyand to Cecilia, for getting us all through the year of COVID.
I have so enjoyed working with all of you.
Judy Koler
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.