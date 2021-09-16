I would like to thank Eric Simons for his reasonable and rational letter defending the Clerk and Recorders Office.
This voter fraud nonsense has got to stop. Carping about the missing video when bi-partisan oversight of the voting process has raised no red flags.
We all know that former President Trump convened a commission to expose voter fraud yet could not find any.
The easiest way to destroy our form of government is to first cast doubt upon it.
Stefan Bohn
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.