We recently purchased a new home in Buena Vista. Our real estate agent is Austina Campbell.
I was pleasantly surprised to see the posting in The Chaffee County Times that she has been named Realtor of the Year by the Chaffee County Board of Realtors.
Austina is the type of agent all other agents should aspire to be. She was very responsive and accommodating to my schedule.
After trying several times to purchase a home, with Austina’s help we were finally able to find the perfect home for us.
If anyone out there is looking to buy or sell, you should talk to Austina, her knowledge and customer service approach is unlike most others. I would highly recommend her for your real estate needs.
Al Winzenried
Buena Vista
