As parents of a young child enrolled in Buena Vista school district, we would like to praise the teachers, school board, auxiliary staff and administration during this unprecedented time.
Offering in-person learning has required a high level of dedication, hard work and courage.
Although children do not suffer from illness the way our adult population does, the disruption to the daily rhythm is not without impacts.
The near future of in-person learning may be unknown, but it has had a positive impact on our family so far.
Superintendent Yates recognizes the importance of in person learning for students and has worked tirelessly to make it possible.
Amy and Lenny Eckstein
Buena Vista
