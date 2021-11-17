I would like to express my Thanksgiving for a beautiful and pleasant place that enhances this area, a safe place in difficult times.
That place is the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course. Not unlike the long-running TV series “Cheers,” the course is a pleasant, beautiful and relaxing place to spend a couple hours.
My appreciation to Stan and Shirley Hachmann and their efficiant and friendly staff who make local and visiting golfers welcome. Collegiate Peaks Golf Course is a place to relax, enjoy the beauty of nature and interact with the friendly people of this area.
It is a well maintained and continuously improving golf course.
Rich Deckard
Nathrop
