My wife Trish and I want to express our sincere appreciation for the public service of Sergeant Lamine Mullenax of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office.
Our son Sean unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, June 12.
After we called 911, the ambulance responded with EMTs, an employee from the Chaffee County Coroner’s office arrived, members of the Chaffee County fire responded, as did Sgt. Mullenax of the Sheriff’s office. It was a very chaotic and emotional time for Trish and myself.
Sgt. Mullenax, after conducting a brief investigation, offered his condolences and gave my wife and I a hug. He demonstrated respect, empathy and compassion.
More than that, he informally met Trish and our daughter in True Value a few days after Sean’s passing and offered any assistance he could provide.
Finally, he paid us an unexpected visit at our residence on the Fourth of July while he was on duty to make sure we were doing OK.
Sgt. Mullenax went above and beyond the call of duty. He is a treasure to our community and we are fortunate to have him here.
Ted and Trish Van Hintum
Buena Vista
