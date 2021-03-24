I would like to applaud the community for their amazing support for local and state ag producers.
It was humbling to take part in the Meat In Day in response to Governor Polis’ attack on the meat industry.
As I was reading Elena Dunn’s inspiring speech published in The Chaffee County Times last week, and watching the activism of our county residents I was encouraged to see that rural Colorado can have an impact on the governing of our state.
It is time to raise our voices and stand up against the disdain Polis has shown to rural Colorado.
We must tirelessly work to preserve our freedoms, as Miss Dunn suggested, to the call of our Founding Fathers.
I am encouraged, after this weekend’s events, we can come together and be heard to make a difference.
Ken McMurry
Nathrop
