Kudos to our Chaffee County Board of Commissioners Felt, Baker and Granzella for moving forward on the much-needed update of our Chaffee County Land Use Code.
The BoC made a wise choice of Logan Simpson, a highly professional and widely experienced planning consultant.
This outstanding firm has all the tools to create an effective Land Use Code that implements the values of our community as documented in our new Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan.
We look forward to the public-facing input events and activities scheduled to start in February, with a code completion goal of late 2023.
We need that fully updated code asap to guide the current development and construction boom in our valley and to provide much-needed affordable housing.
Katherine and Michael McCoy
Buena Vista
