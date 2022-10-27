With election day imminent, I would like to wholeheartedly endorse two amazing candidates.
Adriane Kuhn for county commissioner and write-in candidate for county clerk, Elaine Allemang. They are both running as unaffiliated candidates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
With election day imminent, I would like to wholeheartedly endorse two amazing candidates.
Adriane Kuhn for county commissioner and write-in candidate for county clerk, Elaine Allemang. They are both running as unaffiliated candidates.
I can understand this sentiment, especially locally, with all of the challenges of our current population boom and the myriad of possible paths forward.
I have no doubt that both PT Wood and Lori Mitchell are good people with good intentions.
However, considering that PT Wood seems only interested in prosperity killing tax and spend government policies and Mitchell’s blatant, continuous and obvious transparency failures, it is time for new leadership.
The discussions I have had with Adriane and her thoughtful approach to my questions and appreciation of my perspective was endearing.
Like me, she is not opposed to helping anyone who is trying, but darn it, they should be trying, which is why I will support her for commissioner.
With respect to the county clerk race, Elaine Allemang, like myself, has dedicated a large portion of her life and talent to voluntary civic endeavors.
She doesn’t simply preach about bettering our society, she actively engages in it, realizing that you can’t simply boss volunteers around, she knows that true leadership is far more effective. It is time for a change.
Please join me in voting for two wonderful, intelligent, trustworthy and energetic women. Please cast your vote for Adriane Kuhn for county commissioner and write in candidate Elaine Allemang for county clerk.
Bret M. Collyer
Salida
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.