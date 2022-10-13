Want to know what many years of political experience often yields? Just look at Washington, D.C.
Even well-meaning public officials lose their way. Locally, we have elected officials refuse to answer questions, but still expect people to vote for them.
Even worse, some say one thing, then do the exact opposite. So it goes with former Mayor PT Wood, who preaches wokeness but secretly hires a person on probation to run his city.
So it also goes with incumbent Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell, who claims gold standard elections, but refuses to address missing videos and restrictions on poll watchers.
Clerk Mitchell installed bulletproof glass in the Clerk’s office, telling anyone who will listen she is under threat from unnamed “right-wing extremists”. Shouldn’t County Clerk should be the least political position in our government?
I will instead be voting for Adriane Kuhn for County Commissioner and Elaine Allemang as a write-in for County Clerk.
Adriane Kuhn is a full generation younger than the other commissioners. As a mother of school-age children, she brings a much-needed difference in perspective to the table. She has no complex relationships with local power brokers.
Elaine Allemang selflessly served her community for many years at the Salida Community Center. Her honesty, integrity and drive to get things done are beyond question. A write-in vote for Elaine Allemang would help return credibility to the Chaffee County Clerk’s office.
It’s time to elect people who will serve the public, not their own self-interest.
