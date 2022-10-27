Fortunately, we have two very smart and capable candidates for county office this year.
Elaine Allemang is a write-in candidate for Chaffee Clerk. Her incredible list of professional/volunteer accomplishments needs the completeness only her candidate website can give. Google her name to find it, and please spell the name correctly on the ballot.
Her opponent, Lori Mitchell, might have sneaked by awhile back by simply apologizing for overlooking a now highly visible part of her job. Instead, she stonewalled and politized it with the national media.
It’s time to substitute Elaine’s calm competence for Ms. Mitchell’s questionable behaviors.
Adriane Kuhn is my choice for county commissioner. She’s an articulate, thoughtful businesswoman with a young family, who’s not constrained by party orthodoxy or friendship obligations.
Her opponents include Brandon Becker, a product of local Republican Party dysfunction with no chance of winning and PT Wood, a Democratic Party ladder-climber and carbon copy of the remaining commissioners.
Many local officials like Mr. Wood cater to the new vocal expansionists. The natural and historical environment are ignored or get remedial care.
We get fabulously expensive outdoor soaking pools, gobs of new hangers for private jets and clean needles for addicts. We get a spider’s web of affordable housing methods, immune to critical analysis, consultant bills to please a Washington lobbying firm and new recycling worse than the old.
While Adriane’s concerns may differ substantially from mine, with her energy and intelligence one new voice among three is a significant change.
