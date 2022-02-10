It appears that our red-hot real estate market is creating unprecedented levels of prosperity for the rich even as it’s creating unprecedented levels of poverty for the hundreds of workforce people who can no longer afford to live in Chaffee County.
That said, I recently read an article titled, “Affordable housing disappearing” in the 2/1/22 edition of the Denver Post. To quote the article, “The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s research on self sufficiency standards by state and county indicates there is almost nowhere in Colorado where an adult with one child can live on $40,000 (per year) without spending in the red or cutting back on essentials such as food or health care.”
Looking at the salaries and wages in The Chaffee County Times’ help wanted ads, few workforce job offerings pay $40,000 per year.
Using Denver as the prime example, shortages of affordable housing occur when local public officials push economic growth at the expense of the workforce economy.
Using public money to create or encourage affordable housing is a tepid response to a real estate market that’s been inflating at 20% annually for the past 3 years.
Instead of investing public money in assisted housing, I believe it’s time for Chaffee County governments to cap double-digit housing inflation by not encouraging expansive economic growth at each turn of their fiscal policies.
If we don’t take action now, our serious lack of workforce housing will continue to negatively affect small businesses and ordinary citizens who are already struggling to stay afloat.
Gary E. Goms
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.