A note to the younger generation. The world my generation made possible for you, 1) freedom of choice 2) the right you have to be who you are as a good person, has just been shot down by the stroke of a pen.
The lesson here is democracy requires participation even if it is just the simple act of voting. Never take anything for granted.
Linda Swanson
Buena Vista
