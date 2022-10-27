For some folks who don’t know, there are three primary components to the cost of a mortgage payment. 1) Principal and interest on the mortgage itself, 2) homeowner’s insurance (usually required by the lender) and 3) property taxes.
Every single long-term rental property is owned by someone else who ultimately pays the property tax bill. In almost all cases, owners/investors have to pass costs on to renters in order to keep up with cash flow and make the mortgage payment. Between 2017 and 2021 the property tax cost for my primary home rose 72%.
That means last year I paid about $70 more per month straight to the county than I did in 2017.
In the case of long-term rentals, nearly every owner/investor would have passed those costs on to their renters to avoid losing money, meaning that the county itself is directly responsible for a notable portion of recent rent increases.
What did the county do with that windfall of a 72% increase in property tax revenue?
Now some in the county would like you to believe that increasing property tax even more and thus directly and immediately increasing the cost of all housing in the county will somehow help solve an affordable housing problem.
