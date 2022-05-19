When we moved into our home northwest of town in the mid-1990s, day-long power outages were commonplace.
Thanks to upgrades by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, outages are now rare and usually very brief. The upgrades made me think me that SDCEA had our best interests at the heart of everything they did.
Until January.
I received a letter on January 21 announcing a “rate restructuring” plan to take effect Feb. 1.
The restructuring would result in higher bills for most consumers and penalize lower usage consumers like wind and solar.
Plus, the plan would raise the Service Availability Charge by 45% to nearly $50 per month before a single kilowatt hour was used, which would impact lower and fixed-income folks like a slap in the face.
The restructuring was rescinded – for now.
You have a choice because you have vote. You will receive a ballot in the mail soon. Help us help SDCEA understand what its owners (all of us who pay SDCEA for electricity) need by electing Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch. Ballots must be received by the election company by June 2.
You as members can vote for all candidates, no matter what county your service address is in.
For more information about Sandra and Nick’s awesome qualifications, please go to arkvalleyenergyfuture.org.
Judy Green
Buena Vista
