Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, on the DPCA stage, 30 second-fifth graders brought “Aladdin Kids” to life.
Bravo to all these kids for giving their all at each and every rehearsal that spanned 6 weeks and then singing, dancing, and acting their hearts out to the enjoyment of packed houses.
They worked together cooperatively and creatively to make the production happen, having fun every minute.
The directors, choreographers and producers of the show and the HCFAA Board are extremely proud of these kids and grateful to all those who contributed their time, energy, talents, and invaluable support.
We first extend a special shout out to the parents who got the kids to rehearsals and helped at home with their learning lines, songs and dances. Those same parents and other family members and friends spent many hours helping with the technical and production aspects of the show.
We also thank the high school students who got involved, guiding and energizing the cast.
Of course, we applaud all of you in the community who attended the show and cheered the kids on with your laughter and applause.
We appreciate the support we always receive from the Darren Patterson Christian Academy, The Congregational United Church of Christ, the BVHS Trident Theatre Company, Eddyline Restaurant at South Main, New Bees, The Chaffee County Times and Rocky Mountain Lumber.
Pizzas donated by Domino’s were gobbled up by the kids at their cast party.
Finally, we cannot begin to adequately thank our donors Platinum Sponsor, Buena Vista Dental Care; Gold Sponsors, Chris Tanner with Plan & Act, High Country Bank, and Fading West; Silver Sponsors, Amber Gaston with Full Circle Real Estate, IN Bank, JVAM and Once Upon a Trapeze.
Donors such as these are particularly appreciated as we now have to pay for storage of our sets, props and costumes, adding $3,200 to our operating budget each year, which is huge.
We hope to receive some grant funding but need a bit more if we are to continue to offer the same quality shows each year.
Donations also benefit the BVHS Trident Theatre as they use our costumes and props.
If you would be interested in becoming one of our sponsors or involved in HCFAA, please contact us at hcfaabv@gmail.com. Also, check out our new website at hcfaa.org
Lindsey Mueller, Cindy Puckett, Judy Hamontre, Becky Courtright, Kristina Tanner, Hannah Salisbury, and Jeremy Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.