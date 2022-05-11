I write to endorse Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch in their campaigns to serve as Sangre de Cristo Electric co-op board of directors. Please vote for them during the upcoming mail-in election in late May.
Sandra and Nick have my support because they understand energy is a key factor in the high cost of living in our service area, which in turn contributes to widening the socio-economic divide.
Each has expressed to me their goal to explore and foster local, distributed production from solar, micro-hydro, geothermal, and other emerging technologies. Each has concrete, practical skills that will help them advocate for pragmatic, cost-effective, ecologically sound solutions.
Sandra is a chemical/mechanical engineer and small business owner who has lived in Custer County for 34 years
Nick is a CPA, financial auditor, and small business owner. He resides in Coaldale.
Their business, financial, and project experience will serve us well as our electric cooperative negotiates a quickly changing energy landscape. We need their vision and proactive mindset to meet the challenge, and, one hopes, get ahead of it.
Regardless of your county of residence, you may vote for these board candidates. This is your opportunity to take back your co-op and be fairly represented.
Keith Baker
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.