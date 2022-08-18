Chaffee Housing Authority’s proposed tax increase tax measures to fund housing units in Chaffee County, the mills for the measure yet to be determined.
I don’t think that we need additional mill taxes. Many of our county residents cannot afford additional taxes.
If approved by the county commissioners, will the housing belong to Chaffee County?
If sold to low income buyers, who will do the maintenance on the units?
If the buyer doesn’t do the maintenance, will the county maintain the units?
If the county and/or the owner doesn’t maintain the units, will it become an eyesore or slum?
The county commissioners should vote no on new levies for housing units. Let private companies fund any housing units.
