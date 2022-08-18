Are you an honest person? Do you believe in verifiable, honest elections, even if the side you support loses?
If you answered no to either of these questions, please stop reading. This letter is not for you.
Is anyone still naive enough to be believe government is honest?
At all levels, local to federal, I see abuses that shock me. Perpetrators know challenging them is difficult. Punishment is non-existent. They have the power of their office. They reflexively protect each other. This includes both elected officials and hired bureaucrats. Not all officials are corrupt, but enough to wreak havoc. Honest people in government stay mute, fearing for their jobs.
It used to be the role of the press to hold government accountable. This time is long past. Many press outlets have no resources for investigative journalism. News outlets should abandon pretense and announce they have abdicated their role of protecting the public from government overreach. The public must realize they are on their own.
Many people don’t care if there is corruption-as long as their side wins. These same people squawk the loudest when slighted. Being a community means you look out for everyone, not just yourself and your political party.
The worst area of government abuse is our elections. We are told we have laws which, if enforced, will give fair results. Unfortunately, government officials have exempted themselves from following and subsequently enforcing election law. Then they act indignant when questioned, as if election cheating is impossible. People riot and burn neighborhoods to get their way, but they certainly would not stoop to cheating the vote!
The casual observer thinks “election conspiracies” have been debunked. It says so everywhere. But can you show me where this debunking is located? I have seen mountains of data calling out the integrity of our elections. Are you open-minded enough to look at one example?
Retired Air Force officer and Air Force Academy math professor Lynda Wilson was declared the winner of her CO state Senate primary with incumbent Paul Lundeen by a 70-30% margin.
Less than an hour later, the vote totals were reversed, and Lundeen was declared the winner by this same 70-30% margin.
No explanation provided.
If it was a mistake, say so. But there has been no attempt to explain the apparent swap in vote totals from one candidate to the other. Finding out via recount in El Paso County is costing Lynda Wilson over $20,000.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold has refused a hand recount, which would prove whether the machine-produced results are accurate.
Instead the recount is a repeat of election day, where the ballots are scanned and interpreted by machines whose programming is at the heart of questions about the system.
If the goal were finding the truth, the hand recount is the obvious choice.
If questions about the elections really are conspiracy theories, dispel them with absolute proof.
Shouldn’t finding the truth and uniting everyone be the goal?
