We wanted you and your readers to be aware of some major goings on at the county level which we don’t think have been getting enough public attention.
There is a process by which the county Land Use Code is being rewritten, in conjunction with a third-party consulting firm, Logan Simpson. The current “module” of topics under review includes STRs, ADUs, Special Event Permits, Wildlife Urban Interface, and Private Land Camping – all of which are controversial topics for our community, but the most drastic potential changes to the code fall under the topic of Private Land Camping.
We’ve been attending the public hearings on these over the last few weeks. There is a strong push within the Planning Commission board, the Board of County Commissioners – as well as within the County Planning Department by Principal Planner Greg Laudenslager – to add a new “Accessory Camping” use which would allow nearly any property owner with a parcel of 2-5 acres or more in any Land Use Zone in the county to set up commercial campsites for short-term rent.
Some supporters are proposing to allow land-owners up to twenty such “campsites” – though shying away from referring to such as campgrounds.
This would mean land-owners could establish up to 20 campsites with tents, RVs, yurts, etc on their properties and rent them out nightly, with no input from or recourse for unhappy neighbors.
Furthermore, there are notably very few regulations proposed for the running of these campsites, especially with regard to important environmental issues like water use, sanitation, and fire safety.
Influential in pushing for this change is a lobbyist (and local resident), Michal Rosenoer (aka Micha Massaro, title: Government & Community Relations) from the San Francisco-based company HipCamp, a large corporation with significant venture capital backing that is positioning itself to be the AirBnB of camping / glamping.
Despite certain board members cautioning that such a drastic change is best left until after the zoning districts and zoning map are re-worked, it seems that the Commissioners are pushing to make a decision on this very soon – potentially by their Sept. 13th meeting. Adoption of this drastic change to our Land Use Code could happen that soon!
It sure seems that there has been very little – or at least ineffective – community outreach on this issue, which to us seems like kind of a big deal no matter which position you take on it. So we thought it best for the Times to write an article about it!
Public comment can still be made to the county using the email address: chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org, or by attending the Planning Commission’s meeting on Sept. 6th, or the Commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 13.
