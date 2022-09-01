We wanted you and your readers to be aware of some major goings on at the county level which we don’t think have been getting enough public attention.

There is a process by which the county Land Use Code is being rewritten, in conjunction with a third-party consulting firm, Logan Simpson. The current “module” of topics under review includes STRs, ADUs, Special Event Permits, Wildlife Urban Interface, and Private Land Camping – all of which are controversial topics for our community, but the most drastic potential changes to the code fall under the topic of Private Land Camping.

