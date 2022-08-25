Conspiracy theorists, those nattering nabobs of nincompooperism (to paraphrase Spiro Agnew) are relentless. Spreading lies and aspersions with nary a concern for ethics or morality.
Vince Phillips is convinced that the entire government is populated by liars. Pretty rich, coming from a guy whose idol, Trump, lied 30,573 times in public while in office (who knows how many lies he told in private). In my experience, a very large majority of public servants are honest and fair, Mr. Phillip’s attacks notwithstanding.
Next, Mr. Phillips decries what he claims is a lack of data showing that our elections are fair (implying 2020), even though Trump’s own administration declared the 2020 election to be fair and devoid of widespread fraud. Add in the facts that all 50 secretaries of state (including many republicans) certified the 2020 election results, all courts (including Republican appointees) hearing cases regarding election fraud filed by Trump and his minions, rejected those claims of widespread fraud, and the fact that none of the audits performed after the fact showed any widespread fraud or change in results.
Finally, Mr. Phillips refers to a more local recent primary which he claims was fraudulent. According to Mr. Phillips, unknown Republican Lynda Wilson lost to the establishment Republican Paul Lundeen due to computer vote flipping. Mr. Phillips refers the reader to an article which claims that the vote total was switched at the last minute (by computers), allowing Mr. Lundeen to prevail over Ms. Wilson.
What Mr. Phillips fails to mention is that the article came from Gateway Pundit, a well-known far right-wing website which Wikipedia describes as a “known source of viral falsehoods and hoaxes” and a website that “primarily propagates fake news” and that is regularly sued for its lies.
Nor does Mr. Phillips mention that the article relies on screen shots from Fox News to show vote flipping.
Given Gateway Pundit’s reputation, who knows whether these images are real, or if real, whether the problem laid with Fox News’ information rather than the official channels.
Nevertheless, a recount was performed, which confirmed the original results from El Paso County though Mr. Lundeen was awarded one more vote after the very robust process witnessed by the bipartisan El Paso County Canvass Board and the loser and recount requestor Ms. Wilson.
Alas, none of this matters to conspiracy theorists like Mr. Phillips because, in their view, facts don’t matter. Despite a torrent of accurate and truthful debunking, the conspiracy theorists will simply ignore reality and continue to relentlessly spread their lies.
As for the relevance to Chaffee County, we have a great and robust election system, helmed by the talented and upstanding Lori Mitchell. I hope that all local voters will acknowledge her integrity and reject the far right’s efforts to disparage her and our vote counting process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.