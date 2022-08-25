Conspiracy theorists, those nattering nabobs of nincompooperism (to paraphrase Spiro Agnew) are relentless. Spreading lies and aspersions with nary a concern for ethics or morality.

Vince Phillips is convinced that the entire government is populated by liars. Pretty rich, coming from a guy whose idol, Trump, lied 30,573 times in public while in office (who knows how many lies he told in private). In my experience, a very large majority of public servants are honest and fair, Mr. Phillip’s attacks notwithstanding.

