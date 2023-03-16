Despite undisputed evidence that hastening the transition to clean energy is the least expensive and most beneficial path forward, Tri-State Generation and Transmission’s plan for future generating capacity keeps it unnecessarily hooked on coal and natural gas, a move that concerns co-op members who have to buy its electricity. 

“It’s extremely troubling,” said Emily Golden, who lives in Durango and gets power from Tri-State member co-op La Plata Electric Association. “We already have to pay more for our electricity than others because of Tri-State’s continued over-reliance on coal and gas, and to hear that we’re stuck doing that for another 7 years when there are cheaper options doesn’t make any sense.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.