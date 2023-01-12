Through the winter months, a fair chunk of time is spent inside at the Buena Vista fly shop. While I fancy that my purpose and intent is the creation of Art, in reality there is much to be done for the warmer fishing seasons ahead and being helpful to those with the fishing itch in the colder months. In doing so for quite a few years now, the observations on the stratification of diehard winter fishers/anglers are inevitable.
Generally, two easily identifiable types are walking in the door each day. My new lab Trout is universally enthusiastic with all visitors, so I always follow his lead in welcoming whomever strolls in.
As a result, it has been a pleasure to make the acquaintance of a good number of people who live for ice fishing. Depending on the current weather, they either stride in full of promise and optimism or saunter in with hands in pockets, willing slaves to their pursuit.
“Got any meal worms?” Usually prudently dressed like skiers or snowmobilers, these devotees of the “hard” water come in looking for the tools and lures of their craft, a license or any beta on the condition on the many lakes and reservoirs.
Their devotion and pursuit has long been a mystery to me, tainted by a range of overheard comments like “it’s one jerk waiting for another…” to “Yeah, they act like they walk on water…..”. These remarks are often tinged with a smidge of jealousy, probably because the ice people I’ve met and befriended have pictures of trout of legend they’ve pulled up through a blue hole in the ice.
Many of my fellow guides are masters at the game, armed with shelters, sonar and an enthusiasm for what must be a meditative practice of sitting and coaxing the fish to bite. Locally, Rocky Mountain Outfitters is well respected in their expertise and for the success of their trips. I’ve promised to give it a try over on Antero sometime. Until then, my hat is off to them and I’m always happy to help.
“How deep are you running your nymphs?” The second group (which I readily identify with) are the black sheep of the Fly Fishing community, winter nymph fishermen.
We’re a sorry lot in our addiction to the sport. Rather than settle in at the fly tying bench or with a good book, we’d rather pull every item of cold weather gear on and waddle down to the river in the hopes of catching a trout or two. The takes by the fish are subtle, almost imaginary, but the solitude can’t be beat. Numb fingers and toes, line freezing in the guides every cast, glasses fogging at each exhale and the threat of a bone-chilling swim just add to the cachet. On those rare warmer days of January, our conversations often start with, “Nice now, but remember that day when it was 11 below on the Dream….” Such is the burden of being legends in our own minds.
Thanks to technology and a long apprenticeship, I have learned a number of things that make winter angling a much more accessible, enjoyable sport.
Besides the obvious accoutrements like good waders, dressing in layers of synthetic fabric, good fleece hat and fingerless gloves and a thermos of the hot beverage of your choice in the car. Here’s a few of the things that are now indispensable.
Good wading boots with synthetic soles - Forget felt in the winter, the snow balls up underfoot and twisted ankles result. Vibram soles will edge better on snow and cold rocks.
Wading staff - these will save your life and that’s just getting to the river. Once there, the staff is useful as an ice breaking tool, unsnagging your nymphs without getting wet and extra stability as you maneuver the water.
Alpaca socks - these were a revelation, never had a warmer covering for my feet. These have extended my comfort level standing in the Ark from minutes to hours.
Nitrile gloves - The 4mm automotive kind. These keep your hands dry when handling fish and are not a hindrance when tying knots.
Pocket hand warmers - Having one in each pocket to knock out the chill is worth their weight in gold. I make sure they get back to the car with me.
With these along, it makes the anticipation of getting out on the river this afternoon all the sweeter. The quiet season has its rewards and whether sitting in a shack on Twin Lakes or knee deep in the Ark, we all agree it’s worth every second. If you see Trout and I in the canyon, honk. I’ll try to raise an arm and wave.
Stuart is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His Artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com.
