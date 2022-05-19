Every customer of Sangre de Cristo will soon receive a ballot in the mail and be able to vote for board members on the SDCEA board.
The Sangre de Cristo utility is regulated by its own board of directors. Anyone who is served by Sangre de Cristo is both a member and an owner of the utility. Because it is a cooperative and because we are members, we elect the board of directors.
I’m encouraging members of the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association to vote for Nick Hellbusch and Sandra Attebery for the board of directors. Both Sandra and Nick are committed to increasing transparency, fiscal accountability and member engagement.
Both Nick and Sandra support utility transparency. The Sangre board does not share information with its members.
Sangre de Cristo customers have the highest rates of any utility in the state. Both Nick (an accountant) and Sandra (a business owner) are laser focused on financial accountability and reducing rates.
The SDCEA board has no mechanism for hearing from its membership and engaging members in important decisions of the cooperative. Both Nick and Sandra are committed to engaging the membership in the future of the utility.
This is why the Arkansas Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future is supporting both Nick and Sandra for the Sangre de Cristo board of directors in the upcoming election.
For more information, visit arkvalleyenergyfuture.org
Tom Plant, Chairman
Arkansas Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future
