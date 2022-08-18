We were extremely disappointed when the county-supported recycling program terminated. It was our understanding that the commissioners were going to explore alternatives and implement a countywide recycling program.
It is our understanding that the recycling business was not profitable and needed financial support from the county.
This is understandable and Chaffee County has been providing financial support for many things include tourist infrastructure and various charitable expenditures.
We want some of our property and sales taxes to fund a recycling program that can be used by us permanent residents.
Our hope is this letter can be published to generate local support and action.
