Buena Vista is strong, and its schools are an integral part of our community’s strength.
You have an opportunity to help make them even better by joining BV PEAKS or DAC. Both are ways to connect to our district and use your influence to support the education of our kids.
BV PEAKS members are key communicators. Comprised of parents, representative taxpayers, and community leaders, they meet quarterly to be accurately informed about district priority goals and actions.
They take this information and communicate it to BV citizens so even more of our community know about our schools and their value.
The District Accountability Committee is more of a working group and meets monthly. Required by Colorado, it is a subcommittee of the Board of Education consisting of parents, community members and district staff.
The group studies different school-related issues and reports their findings to the board in order for them to make more informed strategic decisions.
Both groups provide the opportunity to partner with the BV school district in order to create even better schools for our strong community.
If you have questions or are interested in being part of BV PEAKS or DAC, please reach out to Superintendent Lisa Yates at lyates@bvschools.org or 719-239-0435.
