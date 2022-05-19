The 6-year battle between in-town residents of Buena Vista and our local post office continues.
What started as a challenge to the post office’s practice of charging yearly fees for a post office box, which is our only way to get our mail, now includes the mishandling of our mail and packages, high turnover and understaffing, and the stonewalling by post office managers at the Denver, Cheyenne, Wyo., and D.C. levels.
We are now required to pay $134 for the smallest post office box, per year, regardless of the ability to pay.
When I moved to this community in 2004, the rental was $24. Even then I knew this was not right. I have lived in four states and Washington, D.C. and had either a post office box, home delivery, delivery to cluster boxes or rural delivery.
Not once did I pay to get my mail. There is a section of their own manual that clearly states that when you have no other means of receiving your mail, you are entitled to a free PO box. But not us.
I have written to bureaucrats at the regional operations in Denver and I have written to bigger bureaucrats in Cheyenne, Wyo.
I have written to my congressman, Doug Lamborn, who wrote a letter to them on our behalf. I have filed complaints online, searching through their disaster of a webpage for customer service assistance.
Once I received an email that my complaint was sent to the wrong post office section. They did not forward it to the right office or even tell me where to re-send, they just refused to process it.
Their stated reason for disregarding their own rules on PO boxes? They say a survey was taken when the new post office building was in the works in 1997. They say citizens chose post office boxes over cluster boxes near our homes.
The fact is, the opinions of some citizens that were living here at the time are that the vote actually went the other way, in favor of cluster boxes. We have two different numerical sets of results.
It is in dispute. At no time did the survey discuss cost. As I said, back then a PO Box cost $24 or less.
Where in the manual does it say that a 25-year-old survey supersedes requirements to provide free PO boxes for eternity?
The real reason for disregarding their own rules?
Money. They’re collecting over $200,000 from the citizens of this community every year at the current rental price. No pay. No mail.
A Facebook page called BV Citizens for a Better Post Office was started in 2016. In-town citizens are so enraged at our treatment that the page has been active for 6 years and has over 250 members.
A complaint link is being created for individuals to describe their experiences with lost packages, packages placed in the wrong lockers, the condition of the post office building, the closing of counter hours due to lack of manpower, the cost of boxes, and numerous other areas of frustration.
If we have to dump these complaints on the desks of the United States Congress, we will.
We are working through our U.S. senators to focus attention on our small town. It seems the post office sees us as less important than large urban areas or, for that matter, larger mountain communities. Our voice is smaller and easier to ignore.
We will not be ignored.
This community has businesses and residents that depend on the post office for delivery of purchases and shipping of products from here out of the region.
Our economy and the health of our community depend on the service that will get us our medications, our bills, our checks, our legal documents and cherished items from our families.
A first-rate community cannot succeed with a second-rate post office.
We support the local employees who have worked there and those who work there now.
They have dealt with a revolving door of postmasters; with temporary employees overburdened by overtime hours and lesser pay who stay weeks rather than years; and with the increased activity at the counter due to daily complaints in addition to everyday business.
Working for the USPS used to be a good job that could last a lifetime. Now it has become a nightmare for the employees here.
We will not stop just because of their bogus arguments to justify their brazen rule-breaking.
We can and will get louder.
We want them to do what’s right.
