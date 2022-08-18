The American Legion post 55 would like to thank the businesses and individuals that donated to the fireworks fund.
Without your help we could not purchase the fireworks to put on the display.
The American Legion post 55 would like to thank the businesses and individuals that donated to the fireworks fund.
Without your help we could not purchase the fireworks to put on the display.
The town will donate their amount soon and this should be enough to cover the cost this year, which increased just like everything else has increased in price.
We hope everyone that watched enjoyed the display. We are already talking about next year, so we will be asking again in June 2023 for donations. Again, thank you all for your donations.
The Legion appreciates all the Chaffee County firefighters that helped take the mortars from the Legion to the area and helped set them up and bring them back the next day and for being there to help things go safely.
Thank you to the Buena Vista Police that helped in many different ways to make the display safe and also to other town workers that helped in different ways.
If I left someone out forgive me and thank you also.
