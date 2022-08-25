The advantages of the mill levy proposed by the Chaffee Housing Authority over a sales tax increase for Chaffee residents are unmistakably clear.

The mill levy will provide the Housing Authority with a steady, and most importantly, predictable income stream to support their long term efforts to accomplish measurable results in housing development, access, and stabilization for our workforce and seniors.

