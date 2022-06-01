Letters fans, there are two women named Karen Pate who reside in the Buena Vista area.
The first, a lifelong resident and hair stylist, did not write a letter to the editor regarding the SDCEA elections. Karen S. Pate reported receiving numerous contacts about the letter published May 19 entitled “Vote, send in your SDCEA ballot today.”
The Karen L. Pate who did write that letter encouraging SDCEA members to vote is a resident of almost 5 years and is an IT project manager.
In the future, should occasion arise, we will seek to identify any Pate letters by middle initial or possibly occupation as a matter of clarity. As always, we appreciate your readership. – Dave Schiefelbein, editor
