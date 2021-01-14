The choice to wear or not wear a mask in public is a critical choice, one that carries the potential for severe, even deadly, consequences for all of us that come into contact with you.
Four thousand Americans are dying each day from COVID-19. That number will only increase before it gets better. The virus has already mutated into a more contagious strain. Viruses have the ability to continually mutate, and the possibility exists for a more lethal mutant strain as well.
Although the state of Colorado has issued an executive order to wear masks in public, I often see individuals at City Market without one. Business owners and waitresses in this town have to fight with people to wear a mask in their establishments.
Signs asking people to wear a mask are posted at the Post Office, but since our present federal government only recommends a mask, the federal employees cannot say anything to a maskless customer.
To those of you who say, “I am exercising my personal freedom,” I say to you that you are not really free. If you have to prove your freedom to yourself and others by not wearing a mask, perhaps something deeper inside you, and more important, is being held captive.
To those of you who say, “It is my right, and mind your own business,” I say to you that with rights come responsibilities.
In the midst of a deadly and contagious virus, we all have the responsibility to keep ourselves and our fellow man safe by doing the right thing. My health, and the health of my family, is my business.
Finally, to those of you who have been told that it is macho and cool to not wear a mask, please know that some of us see it as more of a selfish, entitled and uncaring act toward your fellow man.
The people working at the grocery store, the post office, Walmart, etc. do not have the luxury of choice when it comes to working or staying home to stay safe. Please be considerate of them.
If this pandemic has not shown us how truly interconnected we are as human beings on this planet, I am not sure what will.
Our words and our actions do effect the people around us, and beyond us; our words and actions do have consequences.
When will we start to care about others, at least as much as we care for ourselves?
Mary Ann Marszalek
Buena Vista
