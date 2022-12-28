Wynona Sams

Wynona Marcelle Buckner Sams passed peacefully to heaven on Dec. 15, 2022, in Cañon City. She was 94 years, 11 months and 14 days.
Marcelle was born on Jan. 12, 1928, to James and Mary Buckner at the family home in Stilwell, Okla. She graduated from Stilwell High school in 1946 and then attended Muskogee Cosmetology School for 2 years. She worked for Eunice Hawks at LaRoux Salon as a hair dresser for 4 years.
She married Cecil Monroe Sams on June 30, 1948, in Bentonville, Ark. at the home of Mr. Ward, preacher of First Christian Church. Canoon and Georgia Miller were their witnesses.
After marrying Cecil, she became a homemaker and mother. She did continue to work out of her home as a hairdresser when her schedule allowed.
They moved to Ulysses, Kan. for work and then were relocated to Denver in 1955 by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where Cecil began working as a painter for Climax Mine. Marcelle and the other wives that were a part of the relocation program did not like living in Denver, so they decided to move to Leadville where they raised their families.
Before retiring in 1983, Cecil moved the family to Buena Vista and then being empty nesters, they made a final move to Stilwell, Okla. where both were born and raised.
Cecil enjoyed raising a garden and Marcelle enjoyed canning and freezing the fruits of his labor. They were married for 54 years. Cecil and Marcelle had seven children, 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Marcelle loved being with all her children and grandchildren and was very proud of them.
Marcelle lived a faithful life and tried to set a good example for her children and others to follow. She obeyed the Gospel when she was 14 and was baptized into Christ by Kenneth Morgan at Evansville Creek. She attended Four Corners Church of Christ as a child and young adult. She continued membership in various churches of Christ, the last being Cañon City Church of Christ.
She enjoyed studying and reading her Bible and sharing her faith with others. She and Cecil both loved gospel music, a few of her favorites were “Old Rugged Cross,” “What a Day That Will Be,” “When We All Get to Heaven” and “Amazing Grace.”
Marcelle was an amazing seamstress and quilter. She loved to write letters and send cards to her children and friends. She also loved to play dominoes, specifically “Scratch,” working jigsaw puzzles with friends and her puzzle books. She had a beautiful smile and a kind spirit.
Marcelle was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Mary Buckner; two sisters, Sue Stevens and Jimmie Christine Buckner; one brother, Leland James Buckner; her son Danny Sams; her daughter Brenda Sams Leonard; and daughter-in-law Jana Sams.
She is survived by three sons, Cecil Sams of Wichita, Kan., James Sams of Cañon City and Stan Sams of Loveland; two daughters, Donna Young and husband Roger of Buena Vista and Sheila Sams Mallow and husband Michael of Pryor, Okla.; daughter-in-law Rosie Sams of Fruita; and one sister-in-law Vonnie Jenkins and husband Huey of Wichita, Kan. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Church of Christ in Stilwell, Okla. with Rusty Dawson officiating. Interment will follow at Ewing Chapel Cemetery in Stilwell under the direction of Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Stilwell, Okla.
