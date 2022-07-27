William Whelan

65, Had a wonderful sense of humor and a natural ability to fix anything
William Terrence Whelan passed away on Friday July 15, 2022 at his home in Hartsel.
Mr. Whelan was born March 10, 1957 in Albuquerque, N.M. to Thomas and Mary (Riley) Whelan.
Mr. Whelan moved with his family to Mesa, Ariz. in 1959 where he lived with his parents and three brothers and one sister. He graduated from Tempe Union High School in 1975. He went on to attend Mesa State University where he received an Associate’s Degree in Engineering. He moved with his family to Colorado in 1977.
Mr. Whelan worked various jobs in Colorado including driving a Cat at Keystone Resort. In 1986, he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where he worked as the Senior Engineer at the Bonaventure Hotel.
In 1992, he bought and ran High Country Comforts, a bed and breakfast in Alta, Wyo. He ran the bed and breakfast for 2 years before taking on rebuilding and renovating a ranch for good friends.
In September of 2000, he moved to Littleton after his mother’s death to get her house ready to sell.
In 2000, he reunited and renewed his relationship with his soulmate, Brenda. They married in May 2002 in Abbeville, S.C., where they lived for 6 years until they found out they were going to be first-time grandparents. They moved to Hartsel in 2007 where Terry built their dream home in the beautiful Rocky Mountains with his own two hands.
They deeply loved their lives together in their dream home, enjoying their dogs, their family and their four grandsons.
Mr. Whelan worked at True Value in South Park for 3 years and then took a job with Kroger as a service technician in 2012 traveling from Granby down to Pagosa Springs fixing equipment in nine City Markets for 10 years. He made many friends and left lasting impressions with people through that time. His home office was in the City Market in Buena Vista.
Mr. Whelan had a natural ability to fix anything: Automobiles, machinery, etc. He could take anything apart and put it back together better than it was before. That is why he was so good at his job and building his dream home.
He had a wonderful sense of humor which made him more endearing to people wherever he went. He will be truly missed.
Mr. Whelan was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Whelan of Hartsel; brother Pat Whelan of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nephew Mikel and niece Megan; brother Tom Whelan of Spokane, Wash.; nephews Dan and Riley; sister Peg (Doug) Knox; nephews Tim and Matthew; stepdaughters Adria (Robert) Riley and Erin (Erik) Olofson; and four grandsons.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com
