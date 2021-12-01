William Brown

69, chaplain at BVCC , BVFD volunteer firefighter
William Frederick Brown of Buena Vista passed away Nov. 13 at Memorial Central in Colorado Springs.
Bill was born Dec. 1, 1951 in Wewoka, Okla., to Eugene Brown and Evelyn (Park) Brown.
Brown graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1970 and attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind., graduating in 1974.
Bill married Jane Hamlin on March 22, 1994. The couple moved to Buena Vista in 1992 and he was employed by the Colorado Department of Corrections in Buena Vista, retiring in 2004.
He served on the Buena Vista Fire Department, was a volunteer chaplin at the Buena Vista Correctional Center for many years and was on the security team at ClearView Community Church.
Brown was devoted to his family, shared the gospel with many and loved Jesus with his whole heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jane Brown of Buena Vista and daughters Nicolle and Erika Brown of Rifle, grandchildren Coral and Zara, brother Larry Brown of Sarasota, Fla., sisters Jane Groh of Minneapolis, Minn., Beth Brown of Spencer, Ind., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends who desire can make memorial contributions to either Vintage Dog Rescue, 11757 W Ken Caryl Ave, Suite F-276, Littleton, CO 80127 or Haiti Children, PO Box 1823, Carbondale, CO 81623.
Online condolences may be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
