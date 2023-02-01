Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Feb. 4, 2023 at Buena Vista Congregational United Church of Christ for Vivian York, 91, who died the evening of Jan. 19 in the Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker. She had suffered a stroke several days earlier.
Vivian was born Jan. 16, 1932 to the late George and Clara Vanosdall. She grew up on the family farm in Greeley County, Neb. and graduated from Scotia High School in Scotia, Neb.
On Feb. 10, 1951, she and Dennis York were married in Greeley. They moved quite often because of Dennis’ job with the Bureau of Reclamation.
They traveled from the hills of California across the plains of Nebraska and Wyoming, the mountains around Ruedi Reservoir on the Western Slope until they eventually settled in Buena Vista in 1964.
With the recent selling of her home she moved in with her son Lyle and wife in Elbert County. She has a daughter Janet (York) Brummett and family in Loveland.
Survivors are four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Vivian was one of eight sisters and six brothers with one surviving sister, Mrs. Lorraine Ogg of Grand Island, Neb. Vivian has many surviving nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented