Virginia Strapkovic

We lost a beautiful soul today, everyone that knew and loved her called her momma.
Virginia Carmen Del Martin Strapkovic left this earth for the heavens Feb. 6.
Momma was born Oct. 7, 1923 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
She moved to Buena Vista to live with her daughter Patricia as a full-time resident in 2010.
Momma was quite a trooper, she always got herself back up and moved on to her next journey.
Momma loved people and had a heart of gold and never had a cross word for anybody. She just loved life and truly loved her games, poker, slots, monopoly, solitaire and puzzles. You had to love her thick Spanish accent, saying “take it easy” with that infectious little smile. So many folks loved her and she will truly be missed.
Momma is survived by her daughter Patricia Willis (Leonard), her son Paul Strapkovic (Colleen), her grandchildren Justin Willis, Jason Willis, Jesse Willis (Molly), Patrick Willis, Tony Judson (Dawn), Tayler Strapkovic and Paige Strapkovic; her great grandchildren Cailyn Willis, Justin (Mister) Willis Jr., Isaac Willis, Ayla Judson and Derek Judson (who is in heaven with her now); her Lyla-Bear Willis,3, and Eli-Pie Willis, 1, our little babies; her brother Raul Lalo Martin (Adelita), Edward Martin (Renee), Frankie Geronimo Martin (Becca) George Martin (Sue); her sister Jeanette Smith (Robin), her God-daughter Sonia Thompson and her many, many nieces and nephews, too numerous to list and her super in -laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raul and Emma Martin, her brothers Edgar Martin (Dora) and Richard Martin (Mila); her sister Mary Rodriguez (Joe), her sweet, young great-grandson Derek Storm Judson, John Paul Wheaton, her husband Paul C. Strapkovic and her son-in-law Frank Leonard Willis, Jr.
Momma was very blessed with so much family that loved her and many friends.
Thank you so much for all your help, Adelita and Lalo Martin, Joyce Adcock, Roger Stauffer and all my sons and family members for your time.
A celebration of her beautiful life will be held on a sunny, summer day for her graveside service in June.
My momma loved you all so much and she thanks you all for the memories.
