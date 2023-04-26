Vicky Williams

Vicky Lynn Williams passed away on April 15, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.
Vicky was born on Oct. 28, 1952 to James and Verona Jameson in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She moved to Buena Vista in the early ‘80s and raised her two children. She had a love for walking, animals, her pets, friends and above all her family.
Vicky was a very hard worker who, during her various jobs in BV, made many friendships with those who loved her as a coworker. Vicky was a selfless person who would go out of her way to take care of friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dennis.
She is survived by her children Terry Stanion of Buena Vista, Kerry (Marc) Williams of Buena Vista; grandchildren Joe, Trinity, Rylee, Gracey, Felicity and Dusty; her brothers James (Nancy) Jameson of New York and Ralph Jameson who lives abroad sailing; and many other cousins and family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 27, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sunrise Manor in Buena Vista. Please come share with the family your memories of Vicky.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made at Jan’s Restaurant or at Sunrise Manor and these donations will be donated in Vicky’s name to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
