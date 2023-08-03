Tressie Belle Elliott

Tressie Belle Elliot, 87, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2023. She was united with her loving husband Norm. Tressie and Norman Elliot united in marriage July 19, 1952. Norman passed away 10 years prior and Tressie missed him daily.
Tressie served the Lord faithfully for the majority of her life. She made many fried chicken dinners while at First Baptist Church here in BV. Prior to that she was busy with service at Temple Baptist Church in Redford, MI, with her husband Norman.
Tressie is survived by her daughter and family Gail DeWalt of BV and her son-in-law Kenneth Dewalt, her grandchildren Marcas Cowan of Buena Vista and his wife and children, Audrey Cowan, Aren Hughes and London Revell. The love of her life was her great-grandchild Memphis James Cowan of BV. She also survived by Jeremy Cowan of BV, AJ Cowan of Fort Collins and her granddog Chiquita.
A celebration of life service will be held at Buena Vista Baptist Church, 30990 CR 356 in Buena Vista, CO, at 11 a.m. on August 26, 2023.