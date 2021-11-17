It is with heavy hearts that we lost our dad, Timothy Casey, on Oct. 8.
Born on Nov. 13, 1957 in Denver, Tim moved to, and was a long-time resident of, Buena Vista before moving to Alabama.
While in BV, Tim worked in construction and was a very skilled wood worker and liked to, along with his brothers, play mechanic and worked on various trucks and cars.
After moving to Alabama, he became a very talented gardener and enjoyed planting fruit trees, plants and flowers in his yard as well as tending his large vegetable garden.
Laughing and joking with family and friends was a favorite pastime of his. His daughters and grandchildren were the true loves of his life.
Tim is survived by his mother, Jackie Casey Anderson, his two daughters Kaylen (Casey) Gibbens, Kristin (Christopher) Eckhardt, his grandson Josh and granddaughters Paige and Casey. He is also survived by four brothers and their families, extended family and friends.
A celebration of his life is tentatively planned in the spring
Tim will be truly missed by all who had the chance to know him and love him.
