Thomas Vidmar

76, Navy vet, volunteer, was project superintendent at Homestake Water Project
Thomas “Tom” Vidmar, born in 1944 to Anthony and Margaret Vidmar in Colorado Springs, passed away March 13 in Pueblo, surrounded by family.
Tom married his wife and soulmate Paula and they recently celebrated their 54 wedding anniversary.
His life was dedicated to his family. He told everyone that he was the most blessed man in world, having “5 children, 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren”.
Tom began affectionately calling all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jones and he was known by all of them as Papa Jones because of this.
Tom graduated from Palmer High School in Colorado Springs and then served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
After his service, he worked for the city of Colorado Springs for 41 years. 33 of those years were spent working for the Homestake Water Project in Buena Vista, where he was the project superintendent.
Tom volunteered his time and was a member of Chaffee County Search and Rescue-North and served as the president of that organization for several years.
He always dedicated his life to assisting others; no matter what the situation was, he was there to help. Tom always put others first and said that he never met a stranger; if he did, they were not a stranger for long.
Tom loved working on and building cars. Tom had several Rat-Rods that he built and restored. He fabricated most of the parts that he needed. The only thing he loved more was his family and the family gatherings that took place.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Margaret Vidmar and his sister Margaret Hughes.
Tom is survived by his wife Paula; children Trish (Dan) Young of Buena Vista, Mike (Tammy) Vidmar of Westcliffe, Tony (Deborah) Vidmar of Melissa, Texas, Billy (Nichole) Vidmar of Cañon City, Richie (Tracy) Vidmar of Commerce City; grandchildren Marissa (Andrew) Roberts, Cole (Amelia) Finn, Gabrielle Vidmar, Connor Vidmar, Grace Vidmar, Kaylene Squire, Brenai Vidmar, Brandt (Michelle) Shields, Noah Vidmar, McKenna Vidmar, Layne Carpenter, Jake Carpenter, Henry Vidmar, Clara Vidmar, and Thomas Vidmar; great-grandchildren Peter Finn, Patrick Finn, Hunter Roberts, Dilon Roberts; several brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27, at Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th St., in Cañon City with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Tom’s name to Chaffee County Search and Rescue-North, P.O. Box 1671, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
