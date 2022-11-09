Thomas Stout

Navy vet, passionate hunter
Thomas Edward Stout passed away in Page, Ariz. on Oct. 18.
Tom served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971.
Our sunshine isn’t as bright today or will it ever be for us. A funny joke, a quick wit, sometimes just plain ornery but always willing to dive in to help someone. That was our guy! Tom loved teasing folks, little kids had his heart strings, mountains called his name, hunting was his passion when the leaves turned golden...like his heart.
Tom is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 years, Shari; his son, Scott James Stout (Marlea), Fallon, Nev.; step-daughter Beth Ann Smith, Grand Junction; three drandaughters, Tawna Jaegar of Grand Junction, Jessica Lundsford of Littleton and Madison Ellingwood, (CJ) of Elko, Nev.; grandson Nicholas Stout, Ore.; brother Bob Stout, Buena Vista; six great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and newphews
No formal services will be held. As Tom once said, “There is nothing better than sitting down with friends, a good cup of coffee, a funny joke and sharing happy memories.”
